1 dead, 1 injured after Ashtabula County motorcycle crash

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one dead and one injured in Ashtabula County.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday on Middle Road just south of Root Road.

A 30-year-old man was riding his orange 2009 KTM 65 motorcycle northbound on Middle Road with Savannah McKibbin, 25, as a passenger.

A 40-year-old woman driving a 2009 red Jeep Patriot was also driving northbound on Middle Road when she struck the motorcycle from behind.

According to troopers, the motorcycle did not have its lights on at the time.

Troopers said the riders on the motorcycle went off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.

McKibbon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 30-year-old man was flown by helicopter to UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured during the crash.

Troopers said the riders on the motorcycle were not wearing helmets or protective gear at the time of the crash.

