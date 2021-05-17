2 children found home alone inside Ashtabula house with more than 350 grams of meth inside

ASHTABULA, Ohio — A 21-year-old man was arrested after two children were found alone inside of an Ashtabula house with more than 350 grams of methamphetamine, along with several other drugs and a gun.

On May 14, Ashtabula police executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of Gladding Avenue.

When police arrived, a 4-year-old and 8-year-old were found alone inside of the house.

Police found 357 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 10 grams of suspected fentanyl, 15 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and a gun.

While police were at the home, the 25-year-old mother of the children arrived. Ashtabula County Children Services decided to place the children with relatives.

Antonio Harris, 21, was arrested and booked into the Ashtabula jail.

On Monday, he was charged with aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, aggravated trafficking in a fentanyl-related analog, and having weapons while under disability.

Police said charges are pending against the woman.

