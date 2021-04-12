39-year-old man stabbed during altercation in Geneva Township

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 39-year-old man was hospitalized after being stabbed during an altercation on Friday night, according to the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to a corner store after a man with a severe neck laceration entered and said he had been stabbed, police said.

The incident occurred in the 6500 block of North Ridge Road West and the man fled to the corner store seeking help, according to police.

A preliminary investigation determined that an altercation took place between two men in the driveway of a residence on North Ridge Road during which one of the men was stabbed in the neck. Police said that both men were reportedly intoxicated and arguing about marijuana.

The man who was stabbed was transported to University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center and later transferred to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center's Trauma Center for his injuries.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.