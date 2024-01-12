60-year-old Ashtabula Woman found shot to death on State Road

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 60-year-old found in the 3300 block of State Road Thursday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a home around 6 p.m. for a shots fired call. When deputies arrived, they found the woman lying in the driveway. She had been shot and was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities said that a preliminary investigation indicates a man driving a dark sedan pulled into a nearby CVS and waited for the woman to get home. As she was arriving, the man got out of his car, approached her and fired several shots. The man then went back to his car and drove off, heading west on East Prospect Road.

The shooter's identity is unknown, and authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 440-576-0055.

No further information has been released.