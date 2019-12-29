Menu

Dog shoved out of car on Christmas Eve searching for furever family

Posted: 9:06 AM, Dec 29, 2019
Updated: 2019-12-30 08:08:45-05
Credit: Ashtabula County Animal Protective League
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A dog in Ashtabula County is looking for a home after being shoved out of a car on Christmas Eve.

Rio, a 1-year-old Australian Shepherd, was picked up by a good Samaritan and taken to the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League.

He is very active and would love a family that could keep him entertained.

According to the shelter, Rio loves to wag his tail whenever he gets excited.

Anyone that is interested in adopting Rio should contact the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League.

