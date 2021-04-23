Geneva businesses unveil renovations and new activities to lure tourists, help recover from pandemic

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio — Businesses in Ashtabula County are unveiling new fun attractions and renovations to safely lure tourists back and help rebound from the pandemic.

“We are so excited about this summer,” said Daisy Hall, director of sales and marketing for the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake.

The lodge has known loss as its business took a dive in 2020 because of the pandemic. However, we're told leisure travel at the resort spiked during the same time.

Leisure travel spiked simultaneously. Hall says many of those guests were local or from neighboring states - looking for a safe getaway.

“We attribute that to being out in the open, being in Geneva State Park, being on the shores of Lake Erie. And everybody who comes here can kind of spread out, have their own space and feel really comfortable in this environment.”

As of now, the business is wrapping up renovations which include expanding the outdoor pool area and adding a food and beverage pavilion and a fire pit. Outdoor games like bocce ball, shuffleboard and a giant chess board are also being added. In addition, their "Lake Erie Canopy Tours" ziplining adventure course is coming back in June after social distancing guidelines forced it to close.

“For those who may not be comfortable staying even at a hotel resort, we've got cottages that are right on the water's edge and they allow you to have your own secluded area,” Hall explained.

While the new features should help keep business going, the Lodge is also depending on the nearby restaurants and Ohio’s wine country.

Right now Ferrante winery is taking part in an annual month-long ice wine festival. Their team is also offering live music, special cocktails and even special menus to lure in more tourism dollars.

“We had to really sit down and become innovative as to how we could still give guests that visit us that experience, but in a safe, responsible manner,” said Alyssa Ollis, Ferrante Marketing Director.