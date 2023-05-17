Lawsuit accuses former Ashtabula Area Schools teacher of inappropriate sexual relationships with students

A lawsuit has been filed against the Ashtabula Area Schools and a former teacher and coach.

The lawsuit claims that Christine Seuffert groomed multiple students and had inappropriate sexual relationships with several of them.

Six former students are part of the lawsuit.

They are claiming the district knew about it but did not protect the students.

Seuffert taught at the district in the late 1980s.

The school district said they do not comment on current litigation, but they want to be transparent with the community.

According to the district, they received an anonymous letter in Nov. 2021 about the alleged misconduct and began to investigate.

The district said they contacted the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office in Jan. 2022 following their investigation.

In April 2022, the sheriff's office gave the case to the prosecutor's office, which chose not to pursue charges due to the statute of limitations expiring, according to the school district.

"The District will continue to cooperate fully with the legal process and will take all actions necessary to protect the interests of the District’s students," the statement read.

Seuffert was a member of the school board but chose to resign last July.

