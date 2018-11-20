TAG makes meth trafficking bust in Ashtabula Tuesday afternoon

Camryn Justice
5:33 PM, Nov 20, 2018
ASHTABULA, Ohio - The Trumbull Ashtabula Group (TAG) Task Force busted a methamphetamine trafficking operation on Tuesday afternoon.

The Ashtabula Police Department and the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on an apartment on the 5000 block of Washington Avenue in Ashtabula after a two-month investigation into sales of methamphetamine from the apartment, according to police.

Police said during the search, they seized marijuana, packing materials and scales.

The resident to be charged with trafficking in methamphetamine is already incarcerated on separate crimes.

