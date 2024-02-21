Oh, beehive! Medina County beekeepers are as busy as, well, you know...

It's a busy time of year for beekeepers in Medina County!

On Monday evening, the Medina County Beekeeper Association held one of its monthly meetings at the Medina Library to gauge the state of beekeeping in the county.

New or seasoned beekeepers and anyone who is curious and wants to learn more about honeybees are welcome. The association has over 200 members from all over Northeast Ohio with one common interest: bees!

“It’s nature, sustainability, seeing the life and flowers and pollinators and to know you’re a little piece of the puzzle it’s a wonderful hobby!” said Randy Katz, Summit County Apiary Inspector.

The meetings are held on the third Monday most months, and you don't have to be a member to attend.