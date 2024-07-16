Watch Now
FBI agent involved in Carrollton shooting

Posted at 6:21 AM, Jul 16, 2024

The FBI's Inspection Division is investigating a shooting involving one of their agents.

The shooting happened Monday around 11:15 a.m. in Carrollton.

According to the FBI, one person was injured.

It is unclear if it was the agent or someone else.

The FBI released the following statement about the shooting:

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide.”

