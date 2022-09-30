1 dead, 1 injured in East Cleveland shooting

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland Police are investigating after two people were found with gunshot wounds Thursday night.

The shooting happened before 8 p.m. near Euclid and Shaw avenues.

When police arrived, they found a man laying face up at the intersection of Shaw Avenue and Welton Drive that was unresponsive.

A second man was found with a gunshot wound at Shaw Avenue and Plymouth Place.

Both victims were transported to University Hospitals, where one of them was pronounced dead.

The other is being treated for his injuries.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 216-681-2162.

A reward of up to $2,500 may be available for any information provided that leads to an arrest and conviction.