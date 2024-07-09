1 dead, 2 injured after South Euclid fire

The South Euclid Fire Department is investigating after a middle-aged man died after a fire Monday afternoon.

The fire happened before 3:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Ardmore Drive.

According to firefighters, black smoke was seen coming from the second floor.

Multiple victims were rescued from a second-floor balcony and bathroom.

Firefighters said an elderly woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition, and an elderly man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to firefighters, a middle-aged man died.

Firefighters said the damage to the house was around $100,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

