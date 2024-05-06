1 dead, 2 wounded in 3 separate shootings just minutes apart overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio — At least one person is dead, and others are injured in multiple shootings that happened overnight on Cleveland's east side.

Those shootings happened just minutes apart early Monday morning.

News 5 stayed just past the crime tape and followed investigators as they pieced together a deadly shooting.

Police shut down the area of Superior Road and East 110th Street after a body was found in the street just after 2 a.m.

That area remained closed between East 108th and East 110th streets as police processed the scene for hours.

Just minutes later, around 2:25 a.m., our Overnight News Tracker followed police as they were called to the area of Cleveland Road near St Clair Avenue.

Cleveland 5th District officers responded to 3 shootings in 43 minutes between 2:01a and 2:44a. One dead at Superior and E110. One transported from Cleveland Road and St. Clair and another transported from Calcutta and Waterloo. Crazy few minutes chasing all of this around. pic.twitter.com/abIwcQ52xe — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) May 6, 2024

One person was shot in the leg.

They were alert and responsive as they were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Then, police rushed to the area of Calcutta Avenue and Waterloo Road for multiple gunshots around 2:45 a.m.

They moved in and found a man shot.

He is expected to survive.

At last check—no one is in custody.

News 5 is working to learn if these incidents are connected.

As soon as we get any information—we will bring it to you.

