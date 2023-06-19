1 dead in East Cleveland house fire

An early morning house fire in East Cleveland has left one woman dead and multiple people hospitalized.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. near East 125th Street and Superior Avenue.

According to officials, an elderly woman died as a result of the fire.

A couple and a child were transported to the hospital.

Officials said the child is in critical condition.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Fire Department said the fire caused around $60,000 worth of damage to the home but will most likely be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.