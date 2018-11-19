1 person shot, killed at an East Cleveland gas station

Kaylyn Hlavaty
7:38 AM, Nov 19, 2018
10:46 AM, Nov 19, 2018

East Cleveland police are investigating after one man was found dead in a gas station early Monday morning.

Police investigating a homicide at an East Cleveland gas station.

Mike Vielhaber
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Police investigating a homicide at an East Cleveland gas station.

Mike Vielhaber
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Police investigating a homicide at an East Cleveland gas station.

Mike Vielhaber
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio - East Cleveland police are investigating after one man was found dead at a gas station early Monday morning.

At 1:44 a.m., police responded to a gas station at Shaw and Euclid for a man injured with a gunshot wound.

Police located the man who was unresponsive.

The East Cleveland Fire Department also arrived on the scene and the man was pronounced dead at 2:02 a.m.

Officials did not release any further information about the shooting.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top