Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCuyahoga County

Actions

Man in custody following slow-speed chase through West Side suburbs

The pursuit started in Westlake around 12:45 a.m.
Police followed the driver for upwards of 90 minutes as he hit speeds of 10 miles per hour.
Avon chase 2.jpg
Posted at 6:05 AM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 06:52:38-04

AVON, Ohio — One person is in custody following a slow-speed police chase through multiple West Side suburbs overnight.

The pursuit started in Westlake around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday—with the driver weaving through a half dozen communities.

It lasted at least 90 minutes.

Our Overnight News Tracker captured the suspect traveling roughly 10 miles per hour while attempting to drive on four flat tires.

The suspect drove through Avon Lake, Rocky River, Bay Village and Westlake.

Police used a pit maneuver in an attempt to stop the suspect at Cahoon and Lake roads in Bay Village.

Officers finally hit him again at the railroad tracks just into Westlake on Cahoon Road.

That resulted in the 26-year-old man pulling over and his car being disabled.

He was taken into custody shortly after—with his hands in the air.

No injuries were reported.

News 5 is working to get additional information.

Stay with us for the latest.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through