Man in custody following slow-speed chase through West Side suburbs

AVON, Ohio — One person is in custody following a slow-speed police chase through multiple West Side suburbs overnight.

The pursuit started in Westlake around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday—with the driver weaving through a half dozen communities.

It lasted at least 90 minutes.

Our Overnight News Tracker captured the suspect traveling roughly 10 miles per hour while attempting to drive on four flat tires.

If you heard sirens in Avon, Avon Lake, Bay Village or Westlake between 12:45a and 2:15a police were chasing a car at speeds approaching...10mph... After making intentional contact at least twice the driver gave up at Cahoon near the tracks. No idea why he was...running... pic.twitter.com/nWMpv9Ziu7 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) April 17, 2024

The suspect drove through Avon Lake, Rocky River, Bay Village and Westlake.

Police used a pit maneuver in an attempt to stop the suspect at Cahoon and Lake roads in Bay Village.

Officers finally hit him again at the railroad tracks just into Westlake on Cahoon Road.

That resulted in the 26-year-old man pulling over and his car being disabled.

He was taken into custody shortly after—with his hands in the air.

No injuries were reported.

