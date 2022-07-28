11:30 AM: Attorney for man killed by Maple Heights Police provides update

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — The attorney for a man killed by Maple Heights Police in May will be holding a press briefing to provide an update on the case.

You can watch the briefing live in the player below at 11:30 a.m.:

News 5 livestream event

Datwuan Catchings, 22, was shot and killed by a Maple Heights Police officer on May 30 after he was allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting.

The officer-involved shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. near East 93rd Street and Buckeye Road after Maple Heights Police pursued the suspect believed to have been involved in a drive-by shooting in the 15300 block of Fernway Drive in Maple Heights.

Cleveland Police said that detectives recovered a firearm at the shooting scene.

