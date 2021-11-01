Watch
14-year-old boy shot, killed near Maple Heights Family Dollar

EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 6:58 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 18:58:50-04

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Maple Heights police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy that happened around 3:45 p.m. on Monday near the Family Dollar.

When police arrived, they found the boy on the ground with a gunshot wound to his lower back, according to a news release from Maple Heights police. The boy was transported to Metro Hospital where he later died.

According to police, witnesses said they saw multiple juvenile males fleeing from the scene.

Police said a person of interest has been identified and detained by police, but no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-587-9624.

