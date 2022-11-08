Watch Now
14-year-old in custody after 71-year-old man fatally shot in Euclid

Posted at 11:08 AM, Nov 08, 2022
EUCLID, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy is in custody after a 71-year-old man was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head in Euclid over the weekend.

On Saturday, Pennsylvania State Police made a traffic stop on a Euclid man's vehicle near Butler, Pa.

Authorities said the driver was a 14-year-old boy from the Columbus area, and the vehicle belonged to Euclid resident Larry Anderson.

A welfare check was called into Euclid Police by troopers, and police found Anderson dead inside a home in the 400 block of East 245th Street.

The 14-year-old is in custody in Pennsylvania and police are working to extradite him to Ohio to face charges.

