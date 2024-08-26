15-year-old critically wounded in overnight shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland EMS confirmed a 15-year-old was shot in the St. Clair - Superior neighborhood overnight and rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

Cleveland Police shut down East 79th Street at Superior Avenue just before midnight.

That's where investigators recovered a tan-colored KIA with the passenger side window shot out.

Our News 5 camera captured a small SUV riddled with bullet holes, and the steering column was ripped away.

The initial call came in just before midnight for a 15-year-old boy shot in the head, lying in the street along Myron Avenue.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

As our Overnight News Tracker captured that scene, several people drove past on dirt bikes.

Just after midnight, in virtually the same area—more than a dozen gunshots rang out.

Cleveland Police rushed to the area of East 55th Street for a different incident.

We are working to learn if anyone was shot there and if there is any possible connection to the prior scene where the teenager was critically wounded.

At last check, there have been no arrests and no motive in this shooting case.

Stay with News 5 for the latest breaking developments.

