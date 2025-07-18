18-year-old dies after shooting in South Euclid

South Euclid Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Verona Road.

When police arrived, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

According to police, witnesses at the scene saw a red/maroon Nissan Murano stopped on the street near the victim.

A male exited the vehicle and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the area, according to police.

"The evidence suggests that this was a calculated, targeted murder. Officers are actively searching for the suspect and the vehicle," said Chief of Police Joseph Mays.

The man's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-381-1234.