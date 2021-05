LAKEWOOD, Ohio — An 18-year-old is in surgery after a shooting at Madison Park in Lakewood.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m.

Police said they found an 18-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to the chest.

The man was transported to Metro Hospital, where he was taken into surgery. His condition is unknown.

Police said that the man was allegedly involved in some sort of altercation at the park before he was shot.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made.