SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Shaker Heights Police are investigating after two 14-year-old girls were found with gunshot wounds.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Colwyn Road around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday nights for reports of shots fired from a gray-colored Ford truck with tinted windows.

When police arrived, they found the two girls inside a parked vehicle with gunshot wounds.

The girls were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.