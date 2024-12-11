2 dead in Euclid shootings

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said two people have died after a shooting in Euclid on Tuesday.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. at an apartment complex on Euclid Avenue near East 221st Street.

The medical examiner tells News 5 that Mariana Grier, 21, and Antwon Grier, 21, were transported with gunshot wounds to University Hospitals, where they later died.

According to a Garfield Heights police document, its officer helped detain an 18-year-old woman who was allegedly involved in the shootings. She was taken into custody in Garfield Heights and handed over the Euclid police.

We have asked Euclid police for more information.