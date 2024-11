Pepper Pike police are investigating after two people died in a wrong-way crash on I-271 northbound.

According to police, the crash happened just after midnight near Chagrin Boulevard.

Police said a 2017 Toyota Tundra was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when the driver struck a 2024 GMC truck in the express lane.

Both drivers were transported to Hillcrest Hospital, where they later died.

The express lanes were shut down while crews investigated.