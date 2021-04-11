2 Northeast Ohio bars cited for violating Gov. Mike DeWine's health orders

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two Northeast Ohio bars were cited for violating Gov. Mike DeWine's health orders.

3 Kings in Warrensville Heights were cited for improper conduct.

On April 4, Warrensville Heights police went to the bar at 1 a.m. and witnessed multiple violations.

According to agents, guests were shoulder-to-shoulder throughout the bar and they were over capacity by 75 people.

Agents also said most of the guests were not wearing facial coverings.

DSTRKT in Cleveland was cited for improper conduct.

Agents entered the bar shortly before 1 a.m. and said guests were standing close together at the bar and DJ area.

There were little to no social distancing measures in place, according to officials.

