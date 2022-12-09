20th annual Rainbow Radiothon to help raise funds for UH Rainbow Babies and Children's

CLEVELAND — Friday is a special day for UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital. It marks the 20th annual Rainbow Radiothon — 20 years of giving and changing lives.

The fundraiser is an opportunity for you to open your heart and donate to the hospital system that has both changed and saved countless young lives across the area.

Bethany Coyne witnessed the top-tier care and support firsthand.

She took her 3-year-old daughter Mckayla to UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Emergency Department after she experienced a serious medical episode.

Initially, Coyne noticed Mckayla's nails were peeling and thinning and she thought it might just be an iron deficiency.

Shortly after, Mckayla started experiencing extreme pain in her lower body and was clearly fatigued.

Coyne scheduled an appointment with her pediatrician.

While there, Mckayla's fever spiked, so they rushed her to UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Emergency Department.

What followed was a whirlwind experience.

The little girl was admitted to the ICU.

After a series of tests and evaluations, doctors quickly discovered the then-2-year-old had Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

She spent 31 days in the hospital and completed ten months of intense treatment with several highs and lows.

It's admittedly been a ride with ups and downs along the way for the Northeast Ohio family.

Looking back, the Coynes say UH Rainbow Babies and Children's helped them find light in a time of darkness, and they have some advice for any parents experiencing a similar situation.

"You can be sad. You can get down. You can be mad. I mean, you have all the emotions, but you just have to take it one day at a time and you just have to be positive for your child. I mean, they are going through the hardest thing of their life," Coyne said.

"They've done everything for us. They've kept us calm. They've guided us through this whole process. And it's truly a day-by-day thing. And they're very good at emphasizing that and keeping you on track and let me know what's going on," said Jim Coyne.

Mckayla is expected to complete her final chemotherapy treatment in March of 2024 and ring the bell.

The Coynes say the level of care they received is unmatched and truly life-changing.

Today's Rainbow Radiothon is presented by Petitti Garden Centers and hosted by Jen and Tim from Cleveland's Star 102.

The signature event has successfully raised more than $3 million since it first started 20 years ago.

Funds raised will go toward cutting-edge research and services and programs that are not covered by insurance.

Click here to donate to Rainbow Radiothon.

