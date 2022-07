SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Shaker Heights Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was allegedly fatally shot by his roommate.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Van Aken Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found a 24-year-old man from Cleveland Heights.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said they have a 24-year-old man in custody in connection to the shooting.