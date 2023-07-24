24-year-old shot and killed in car near Progressive Field

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified a man shot and killed in Downtown Cleveland Monday morning.

Anthony Blackwell, 24, was found shot to death inside a black sedan at the corner of East 9th Street and Bolivar Road.

The scene played out steps away from Progressive Field and across the street from The Thirsty Parrot.

Cleveland Police were initially called to the area just before 1 a.m. after they found a car on the sidewalk.

When they moved in—they discovered Blackwell unresponsive in the driver seat.

Our News 5 crew spotted shell casings scattered in the roadway and a gun on the roof of the car.

WEWS

The car was riddled with bullet holes, and the front passenger window was broken.

A tow truck driver hauled away the heavily damaged car from the area, and the scene cleared just after 4:30 a.m.

No suspects have been identified in this incident.

Right around the same time— and less than one mile away, Cleveland Police were also called to West 10th Street and Old River Road in the Flats.

Neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area.

Several shell casings were found in the street.

No word on how many people were shot there and if this incident is connected to the East 9th Street shooting.

If you have any information, call Cleveland Police.

