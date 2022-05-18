34 Northeast Ohio post offices hosting job fairs

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — If you're looking for a job, the post office is hiring.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., 34 locations throughout Northeast Ohio will be hosting job fairs to hire city carrier assistants.

The salary starts at $18.92 per hour.

Applicants will need to fill out an application online.

You must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record.

These are the locations hosting job fairs:

