34 Northeast Ohio post offices hosting job fairs

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — If you're looking for a job, the post office is hiring.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., 34 locations throughout Northeast Ohio will be hosting job fairs to hire city carrier assistants.
The salary starts at $18.92 per hour.
Applicants will need to fill out an application online.
You must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record.
These are the locations hosting job fairs:
|Post offices
|Address
|Bay Village
|27106 East Oviatt Rd
|Beachland
|891 East 185th St
|Beechwood
|3695 Green Rd
|Bedford
|89 Willis St
|Brecksville/Broadview
|2525 East Royalton Rd Suite 8
|Briggs
|5611 State Rd
|Brooklyn
|6200 Biddulph Rd
|Cleveland Heights
|3 Severance Cirle
|Collinwood
|890 East 152nd St
|East Cleveland
|1700 Shaw Ave
|Fairview
|22350 Brookpark Rd
|Garfield Heights
|12401 Rockside Rd
|Glenville/Bratenahl
|630 East 105th St
|Independence
|6509 Brecksville Rd
|Lakewood
|1475 Warren Rd
|Lyndhurst Mayfield
|5815 Landerbrook Dr
|Midpark
|13301 Smith Rd
|Newburg
|8745 Broadway Ave
|Noble
|25101 North Lakeland Blvd
|North Royalton
|13901 State Rd
|Olmsted Falls
|8000 Brookside Dr
|Parma
|7801 Day Dr
|Pearlbrook
|4160 Pearl Rd
|Puritas Park
|14039 Puritas Ave
|Richmond Heights
|454 Richmond Rd
|Rocky River
|19525 Hilliard Blvd
|Shaker Heights
|3675 Warrensville Center Rd
|Solon
|33333 Station St
|South Euclid
|1568 South Green Rd
|Station A
|6600 Lorain Ave
|Station B
|1650 East 55th St
|Strongsville
|15500 Pearl Rd
|Westlake
|27300 Center Ridge Rd
|Westpark
|14500 Lorain Ave