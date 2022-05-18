Watch
NewsLocal NewsCuyahoga County

34 Northeast Ohio post offices hosting job fairs

Susan Walsh/AP
Mailboxes are seen in Annapolis, Md., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Posted at 6:07 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 18:07:46-04

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — If you're looking for a job, the post office is hiring.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., 34 locations throughout Northeast Ohio will be hosting job fairs to hire city carrier assistants.

The salary starts at $18.92 per hour.

Applicants will need to fill out an application online.

You must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record.

These are the locations hosting job fairs:

Post officesAddress
Bay Village27106 East Oviatt Rd
Beachland891 East 185th St
Beechwood3695 Green Rd
Bedford89 Willis St
Brecksville/Broadview2525 East Royalton Rd Suite 8
Briggs5611 State Rd
Brooklyn6200 Biddulph Rd
Cleveland Heights3 Severance Cirle
Collinwood890 East 152nd St
East Cleveland1700 Shaw Ave
Fairview22350 Brookpark Rd
Garfield Heights12401 Rockside Rd
Glenville/Bratenahl630 East 105th St
Independence6509 Brecksville Rd
Lakewood1475 Warren Rd
Lyndhurst Mayfield5815 Landerbrook Dr
Midpark13301 Smith Rd
Newburg8745 Broadway Ave
Noble25101 North Lakeland Blvd
North Royalton13901 State Rd
Olmsted Falls8000 Brookside Dr
Parma7801 Day Dr
Pearlbrook4160 Pearl Rd
Puritas Park14039 Puritas Ave
Richmond Heights454 Richmond Rd
Rocky River19525 Hilliard Blvd
Shaker Heights3675 Warrensville Center Rd
Solon33333 Station St
South Euclid1568 South Green Rd
Station A6600 Lorain Ave
Station B1650 East 55th St
Strongsville15500 Pearl Rd
Westlake27300 Center Ridge Rd
Westpark14500 Lorain Ave
