5 Kias, Hyundais stolen in Shaker Heights this past week

Hyundai Kia Engine Fires
Uncredited/AP
FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors Dec. 13, 2017, in Seoul, South Korea, top, and Hyundai logo April 15, 2018, in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo., bottom. Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, to park them outdoors because they can catch fire. (AP Photo, File)
Posted at 1:46 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 13:46:19-04

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — According to Shaker Heights Police, five Kias and Hyundais have been stolen in the city over the last week.

Police said three of those vehicles were unlocked at the time of the theft.

Police are recommending that owners of these vehicles take extra precautions by using safety devices such as a steering wheel local and audible alarm systems.

Watch a report about what the companies have done to address this trend below:

DWYM stolen SUV security fix

