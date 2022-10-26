5 Kias, Hyundais stolen in Shaker Heights this past week

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — According to Shaker Heights Police, five Kias and Hyundais have been stolen in the city over the last week.

Police said three of those vehicles were unlocked at the time of the theft.

Police are recommending that owners of these vehicles take extra precautions by using safety devices such as a steering wheel local and audible alarm systems.

Watch a report about what the companies have done to address this trend below:

DWYM stolen SUV security fix

