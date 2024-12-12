58-year-old man dies after being hit by car in Lakewood

Lakewood police are investigating after a 58-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and later died Wednesday night.

Police were called to Madison Avenue near Orchard Grove Avenue around 6:15 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

When police arrived, they found 58-year-old Vasilios Safos. He was transported to Fairview Hospital, where he later died.

According to police, the vehicle was heading westbound when it struck Safos, who was attempting to cross Madison Avenue outside of the crosswalk.

The driver remained at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.