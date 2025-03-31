Today is your last day to file your appeal over rising property values.

Ron O'Leary, an administrator with the Cuyahoga County Board of Revision, was in studio to discuss rising property values.

You can watch his interview below:

County administrator says what you need to do ahead of rising property value appeal

Monday is the last day residents can file an appeal for their rising property tax.

More than 5,000 residents in Cuyahoga County have already filed appeals.

In some cases—their property values have jumped thousands of dollars.

Complaints can be filed through the Cuyahoga County Board of Revision.

You can file online for free at cuyahogacounty.gov.

Officials say if you use a valid email address, it bypasses the notary requirement.

You can print a hard copy of the complaint and get it notarized, or you can pick up a complaint from their East 9th Street office.

Those looking to file a Formal Valuation Complaint must provide an opinion of value and documents to support the claim.

This can include but is not limited to: A complete appraisal report from the last calendar year, dated photographs of the property, showing existing conditions, certified estimates from a contractor for repairs, purchase agreement with closing statement and new construction costs certified by a builder.

The Board of Revision is conducting hearings in-person, by Zoom, and by phone.

The Board of Revision can be reached at BORinfo@cuyahogacounty.gov or by calling (216) 443-7195.

