60-year-old man beaten, killed by two males at East Cleveland auto parts store, police say

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 60-year-old man was assaulted and killed by two males at the Auto Zone at 15103 Euclid Ave. in East Cleveland Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at about 12:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Department. East Cleveland EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the man dead.

East Cleveland detectives and Cuyahoga County medical examiners were contacted and arrived on the scene. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation was contacted for assistance.

A witness at the scene told a News 5 crew at the scene that they saw a man and woman arguing inside the Auto Zone when two men came into the store, saw the argument, dragged the man outside, and started beating him.

The victim’s identification is being withheld at this time.

News 5 has reached out to East Cleveland police for more information.

