69-year-old pedestrian dies after driver crashes into East Cleveland fence

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a car crashed into a fence in East Cleveland, killing one man and injuring another.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Monday in the 12900 block of Superior Avenue.

According to troopers, a 63-year-old man was driving a 2002 Mercury Sable westbound on Superior Avenue when he made a wide left turn to try and attempt to pull into a parking lot.

Troopers said the driver drove through off the roadway and crashed into a fence, striking two pedestrians. Eric Hill, 69, and a 66-year-old man were both transported to University Hospital. Hill was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 66-year-old suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Sable and a passenger inside his vehicle were not injured.

Alcohol is believed to have played a role in the crash.