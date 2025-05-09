7-Eleven in Lakewood destroyed after attempted smash-and-grab

Lakewood police are investigating an attempted smash-and-grab.

The attempted smash-and-grab happened around 4 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located on the corner of Hilliard Boulevard and Olive Avenue.

According to the store owner, their security alarm notified them of the attempted break-in. He said three people wearing black masks and all black clothing arrived at the store.

The store owner said a person driving a 2024 Dodge Ram truck is shown ramming into the building, trying to get the ATM. However, the store owner confirms they did not get away with anything.

The ATM was empty and did not have any cash inside.

The three people then took off in a separate van.

As of 6:40 a.m., a towing company arrived to remove the heavily damaged pickup truck.

Police said the Ram was reported stolen out of South Euclid.

At last check, no arrests.

The store owner confirms no injuries, and the suspects did not get away with merchandise.

The front of the store is heavily damaged.

No word on when it will reopen.

