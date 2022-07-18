7-year-old boy shot in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Maple Heights police are investigating the shooting of a 7-year-old boy.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight on Monday in the area of Libby Road and Thomas Street.

When police arrived, they found several shell casings in the area.

According to police, the boy was driven to South Pointe Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower left back.

Police said the boy was shot while riding inside of a vehicle on Libby Road.

He was then transported to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in stable condition.

According to police, the person driving the boy said that a vehicle began shooting at them while driving on Granger Road near a gas station.

Police said the vehicle involved in the shooting was described as a silver or white four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-587-9624.