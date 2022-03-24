7-year-old hit in eye by stray bullet in Garfield Heights living room

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 7-year-old girl is recovering after she was hit in the eye by a stray bullet in a Garfield Heights living room.

The incident happened on Saturday at 1 a.m. in the 9300 block of Grand Division Avenue.

When police arrived, they said a woman was carrying the girl to the cruiser.

Police said they noticed a gunshot wound to the eye and transported the girl in the back of their cruiser to Cleveland Clinic Marymount Hospital.

The girl was then transported to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in critical condition.

According to the police report, the family was hanging out in the living room when they heard a "pop" sound.

No one inside of the house had a firearm.

No arrests have been made.