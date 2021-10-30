74-year-old Westlake woman charged with 8th OVI after crash in Marc's parking lot

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 74-year-old woman from Westlake was charged with her eighth OVI after crashing her vehicle into a light pole in the parking lot of a Marc's grocery store, according to the Westlake Police Department.

Around 9 p.m. on Oct. 22, officers were called to the Marc's parking lot at Detroit and Canterbury Roads.

Once on scene, officers found a white SUV that had crashed into a light pole and was leaking fluids.

The driver of the vehicle, a 74-year-old woman from Westlake, told officers she had been reaching to grab her cigarettes when the crash occurred.

Police said the woman had a history of driving under the influence and after being field tested was arrested for OVI.

The woman refused to take a breathalyzer test and was charged with her eighth OVI offense.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.