INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — An 83-year-old man is dead after he was sucker punched in the head during an alleged road rage incident.

The incident happened at a Sunoco gas station on Rockside Road in Independence just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Surveillance video shows the victim pulling into the gas station, then a man in a black jeep driving in behind him a few seconds later.

The men get out of their cars and the man driving the black Jeep summons the elderly man over to him to seemingly show him something on the front of his car.

After the pair talks for a few seconds, out of nowhere, the attacker punched the victim in the head, he fell to the ground and slammed his head on the pavement, a police report said.

The victim was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office as Gary B. Power Sr.,

The attacker stole Power's wallet and drove away.

Police found him few minutes later when they were called to break up a fight at a Denny's next door.

Power was pronounced dead on Tuesday by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

Authorities are investigating the attack as a possible road rage incident.

If you have any information on the attacker, contact police.

