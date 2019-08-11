CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — A 9-year-old girl from Chagrin Falls paid it forward and instead of gifts, asked the guests at her birthday party to donate to the homeless in the community.

Ailena Roff’s uncle Dean Roff runs the organization Homeless Hookup CLE, an RV that allows the homeless community take showers, use the restroom and provides them with free haircuts.

Roff also provides toiletry bags filled with the necessities that the homeless need, that Ailena helps make.

Ailena said she figured she could do some good with the money she would have gotten for her birthday.

“I just thought I could donate to my uncle so he could maybe make the RV a little bit more nicer,” Ailena said.

