9-year-old girl donates birthday money to help homeless in Cleveland

Posted: 10:07 PM, Aug 10, 2019
Updated: 2019-08-10 22:08:41-04
A 9-year-old girl from Chagrin Falls paid it forward and instead of gifts, asked the guests at her birthday party to donate to the homeless in the community.
Ailena Roff

Ailena Roff’s uncle Dean Roff runs the organization Homeless Hookup CLE, an RV that allows the homeless community take showers, use the restroom and provides them with free haircuts.

Roff also provides toiletry bags filled with the necessities that the homeless need, that Ailena helps make.

Ailena said she figured she could do some good with the money she would have gotten for her birthday.

“I just thought I could donate to my uncle so he could maybe make the RV a little bit more nicer,” Ailena said.

To learn how you can help Homeless Hookup CLE, click here.

