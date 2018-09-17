94-year-old woman killed during Cleveland home invasion

Kaylyn Hlavaty
8:26 AM, Sep 17, 2018
5 hours ago
CLEVELAND - Police are investigating a homicide after a 94-year-old woman was assaulted and killed during a home invasion early Monday morning in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood.

Police responded to the 6000 block of Gertrude Avenue at around 1:42 a.m.

The 94-year-old woman was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A 74-year-old woman was also assaulted inside the home. Her condition is unknown at this time.

No further information was released at this time.

 

 

