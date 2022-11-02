A Cleveland man has been missing since Oct. 18 and his family is desperate for answers

CLEVELAND — The family of a missing Cleveland man is desperate for answers. Anthony Mays II, better known as T.J., has been missing since Oct. 18.

Alesia Corpening had a hard time describing her uncle because he is so much to so many.

“He’s a dad. He’s a family person. He’s the youngest of all of his siblings,” she said. “He’s a go-getter. He’s the one who makes sure his family is taken care of.”

Her mother and T.J. are brother and sister.

“If I know I can’t call anyone, I know I can call my uncle,” she said.

But she can’t call him right now because his phone isn’t ringing.

“October 18 was the last time that anybody has either seen or heard from him,” said Corpening.

She said on October 18, Mays spoke to family and friends throughout the day. Corpening said he spoke to his girlfriend last around 9:00 p.m. He told her he was going to run some errands.

His car was spotted that night around 10:30 p.m. near Clark and West 25th street and that’s the last time his car was seen.

“Wednesday, he didn’t pick his son up and that became a red flag, instantly, because that just wouldn’t happen,” said Corpening. “After 10:35 pm Tuesday we have no recollection of where he is. Nobody has spoken to him from the family. The police have not been able to ping his license plate anywhere.”

His family said he could’ve been going towards Wayside Road and Nela View Road. They have put up flyers, called and reached out to everyone they can think of, and blown up social media, but they don’t have answers.

“He’s not in a mental health hospital, he’s not in a hospital, he’s not in a jail,” she noted.

She feels like the Cleveland Police Department and the detective on his case need to do more to find him. Cleveland Police did not respond to a request for comment.

“There’s workloads up to here, so I’m fully understanding of that, however, you have a job to do,” she said. “Our uncle, our father, our dad, our cousin, our sibling is missing and we need assistance with actually finding him.”

Corpening noted her family feels like there is a lack of communication and urgency with his case.

“It’s like a piece of our world has just stopped and we have to be the ones that continue to go to work and we have to be leaders in the space that we are in, and we have to be mom and dad and sisters and cousins.”

They are pleading for answers.

“Alive or dead bring him home because even if he is not alive, we deserve a body and if he is alive, return him he does not belong to you,” she said.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call Cleveland Police or CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463.

Mays is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes

He was driving his Black, 2019 Jeep SW, license plate #JKD9997.

