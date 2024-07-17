'A jewel box of opportunity.' Free program trains Clevelanders for healthcare jobs, plans to expand

CLEVELAND, Ohio — News 5 continues to follow the labor shortage—crippling industries across the United States.

Experts say we are at a tipping point in the healthcare field.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a shortage of nearly 200,000 nurses and 124,000 doctors by the 2030s.

Between burnout and retirements, recruitment efforts are underway to find the next generation of healthcare workers.

A Cleveland area non-profit that helps folks prepare for the workforce and enter the medical field has seen so much success and interest they're looking to expand into a larger space.

Mike Holden

"New Bridge Cleveland" just announced plans to transform an old school into a major healthcare training center.

New Bridge Cleveland officials are working to meet the growing need.

Their new future space is four times the size.

They say it's vital as Cleveland is a major hub for medicine and hospitals.

A lot of the talent is untapped.

Their free program breaks down all financial barriers, and this move is the next right step for their future.

"Bettering my situation for my daughter is extremely important—coming from a single mom," A'vyon Chapman, a New Bridge Cleveland Student, said.

Chapman has re-discovered her passions for learning and medicine.

She is focused on both her and her nearly 5-year-old daughter's futures by pursuing a career in the healthcare field.

She credits the non-profit New Bridge Cleveland for giving her the opportunity of a lifetime.

"They like make me realize this is something I actually want to do," Chapman said.

She's one of several students enrolled in the 100% free-of-charge, 10-week-long phlebotomy program.

"The hands on is the best part. Drawing blood from my classmates or outside people that I bring in—is pretty exciting," Chapman said.

New Bridge Cleveland is a second chance for her and several other area non-traditional students on a fixed income—all opting to further their education later in life.

The average student enrolled is in their mid-30s.

"Taking that break from 2018 to now was like—I don't know if I can put myself out there, do it. Explore my options but having instructors really helped me—like you can push through," Chapman said.

The non-profit's goal is simple.

They train folks for allied health careers, help them achieve the proper certification in their field of interest, and ensure they're prepped once they hit the hospital or exam room floor.

"This is a jewel box of opportunity," Bethany Friedlander, President and CEO of New Bridge Cleveland, said.

Students enroll in the non-profit's training programs each year as phlebotomists, LPNs, sterile processors and medical assistants.

In recent years, interest has surged.

"We receive over 1,500 applications every year for 150 training slots," Friedlander said.

Friedlander says they've outgrown their space along Euclid Avenue.

They plan to move a few minutes away into the sprawling former Case Elementary School along Superior Avenue.

The building is 66,000 square feet.

It will soon undergo a roughly $7 million transformation that will make it a world-class, high-tech training center.

"We think it's an amazing opportunity. It's roughly four times the size of our current space," Friedlander said.

More space means more opportunities and the ability to enroll a much larger population of students.

Preliminary renderings of the future space show larger classrooms, labs, a student lounge and a playground.

Mike Holden

Access is everything for the enrolled mothers, according to Friedlander.

"We're including a daycare because we know particularly for women that not having a solid and secure daycare is one of the biggest reasons they leave workforce development programs," Friedlander said.

Friedlander says she's thrilled to play a small part in the process.

"We're doing this at no cost. And so, by no cost I mean—we cover books, uniforms, bus passes, national certification exams," Friedlander said.

But she says it's the students who are truly putting in the work.

Chapman, the oldest of eight siblings, aims to lead by example and prove it's never too late to follow your dream.

"I want to be able to inspire my siblings. Like it's ok, to not just go to a four year school," Chapman said.

New Bridge Cleveland is actively fundraising for the new project and move.

They put out a public bid notice for architects and contractors.

You can support their mission and donate here.

Friedlander says they plan to use federal dollars, state capitol and tax credits to cover the cost of the project.

The goal is to start construction by next summer.

In the meantime, New Bridge Cleveland accepts applications year-round for future students.

You must have a high school diploma or GED to qualify.

The non-profit has been operating since 2010 and says the demand is constant.

The programs range from 10 weeks to 11 and a half months, depending on which field you choose to pursue.

Students then complete an externship and are typically placed in a job immediately afterward.

To apply, click here.

