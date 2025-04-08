Adopt a dog for $25

The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is offering reduced adoption prices after taking in several dogs from a shelter in Kentucky that was rocked by flooding.

The "Blow the Woof Off" promotion will include all dogs that are four months or older.

The shelter took in nine dogs from Kentucky's Hopkins County Humane Center after it was hit by severe storms.

“We know that the Hopkins County Humane Society is in a tough spot right now, and we’re just happy to be able to lend support,” said Cuyahoga County External Affairs Manager, Jen Huettich. “To make room for our newest arrivals, we’re hoping this promotion inspires people to come in and adopt – or foster – some of our amazing adoptable dogs.”

Typically, adoption fees are $95.

The promotion runs until April 13.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

