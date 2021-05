CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Cuyahoga Community College announced on Tuesday that all athletics will be postponed until fall 2022.

The school said they are hopeful this will give athletes ample time to reach widespread immunity to COVID-19.

Tri-C is among several Ohio Community College Athletic Conference schools to suspend its athletic programs for some or all of the 2021-2022 academic year.

The college said they plan on rebuilding their athletic programs during this time.