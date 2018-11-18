AMBER ALERT | Police searching for missing 6-month-old child

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS - UPDATE: Authorities have located the 6-month-old and have alerted media the child is unharmed. The suspect is in custody. The child and suspect were found in Colleton County, South Carolina.

Authorities are searching for a 6-month-old child who was taken from her home in Cleveland Heights on Saturday morning.

According to police, the child's mother took the child from her home on Noble road around 7 a.m. Authorities said the mother, 26-year-old Alexis C. Barnes has a mental condition that "impacts her ability" to care for her child.

Authorities said Barnes left the home on foot wearing a black robe with the child.

The child was last seen wearing an orange and gray striped hat, matching pajamas and a furry coat.

Authorities said the mother is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 137 pounds.

Anyone with information about the mother and child is asked to call the police.