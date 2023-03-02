American Red Cross Month highlights courage of volunteers, critical need for blood donors

CLEVELAND — Natural disasters, blood drives and house fires.

Regardless of the incident, the American Red Cross is always there and ready to serve you.

This month highlights the importance of the nonprofit and its critical need across Northeast Ohio.

Destructive hurricanes in Florida, historic snowfall in California, and the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

RELATED: After skipping town hall meeting, Norfolk Southern writes letter to East Palestine

They were all recent moments—highlighting the urgent need for the American Red Cross.

News 5 was there as the nonprofit took over the East Palestine High School and transformed the area into a safe space for those with nowhere to go.

"We had amazing volunteers who worked 24/7 at that shelter, taking care of those residents. We were there for several days," Christy Peters, American Red Cross Regional Communications Manager in Northern Ohio.

Those volunteer relief efforts continue nationwide.

Every year—since 1943 the President of the United States has proclaimed March as Red Cross Month.

The timing is vital and the need for the organization is apparent.

Between medical emergencies and recent acts of gun violence, the demand for blood is urgent and constant.

In fact, one out of every seven patients admitted to the hospital requires a blood transfusion.

Peters says when you give blood at a blood drive, it takes about three days for it to be processed, tested, and sent back to the Red Cross before it can get to the hospital.

She says to give often if you can.

"We never know when emergencies are going to happen and we need blood on the shelves now so that we are prepared for those emergencies," Peters said.

The Red Cross has responded to three million disasters since 1881 and supplies about 40% of the nation's blood.

Providing basic necessities is key, and it wouldn't be possible without the army of volunteers fanned out nationwide.

"These are individuals who are leaving their families—whether it may be on a holiday, or a weekend, or in the middle of the night —to go help someone—truly what on what I consider is someone's darkest day," Rachel D'Attoma, Executive Director of Greater Akron and Mahoning Chapter of the American Red Cross said.

Hands-on training is another major part of the nonprofit.

From first-aid and CPR courses-- to home smoke alarm installations—D'Attoma says the Red Cross always aims to be a safety net in the community.

She says it couldn't be done without the brave men and women rushing toward the disaster sites and manning the clinics.

"We always say prepare, respond, and recover. Let's prepare so we have a better chance for recovery," D'Attoma said.

The American Red Cross Greater Akron and Mahoning Valley chapter is hosting the Acts of Courage awards Thursday night.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here: Acts of Courage | Red Cross of Northern Ohio

In addition, officials are encouraging everyone to give blood now,

It's vital as we enter peak Spring break season and travel picks up nationwide.

To become a donor or locate a blood drive near you, click here: Northern Ohio Region | American Red Cross

