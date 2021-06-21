American Red Cross urging Northeast Ohioans to donate blood, platelets as they face severe shortage

CLEVELAND — The American Red Cross is urging Northeast Ohioans to donate blood and platelets citing a shortage in supply as elective surgeries and treatments pick back up in area hospitals and outpatient centers.

The nonprofit called the shortage severe. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are being asked to make an appointment and give as soon as possible.

The Red Cross said hospitals are recording a high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. So far this year demand from trauma centers has risen by 10%, compared to 2019.

“When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care,” said Bonnie Meridieth, regional donor services executive for the Red Cross of Northern Ohio. “As many people begin to enjoy travel and time with loved ones again this summer, patients are relying on the generosity of donors to help ensure they have access to the treatment they need. Please consider blood donation as a summer activity that can help save lives."

If you would like to schedule an appointment at the Warzel Blood Donation Center, located at 3747 Euclid Avenue in downtown Cleveland, the agency will be open seven days a week until June 30.



Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

If you would like to make an appointment online, click here. Those who donate through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.