Are you ok? It's a question literally saving lives

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — "Are you ok," that simple question and those three words are helping save countless lives across Northeast Ohio.

It's thanks to a program that area police departments have adopted over the years.

The program checks on senior citizens and shut-ins by simply calling to ask if they're alright.

The Westlake Police Department just recently reported they were able to save someone who did not answer their "Are You Okay?" daily call.

They went to the resident's home and heard her crying for help from behind the door.

The officers got her the necessary help and rescued her.

This program is being called a game changer.

City leaders and police in Parma Heights as well as other suburbs say they want to get the word out that the program is readily available to whoever is in need.

Whether it's getting a workout in during cardio drumming classes at the Parma Heights Senior Center or just laughing it up with her girlfriends, Juanita Birch is a self-proclaimed firecracker who is always on the move.

"I like to go places with the seniors. We go on a lot of trips," Birch said.

At 83-years-old, Birch admits sometimes she needs a little extra help in life.

"I've only used the police one time since I've been in a two bedroom," Birch said.

The Parma Heights' "Are You Ok?" program has become a godsend for her and her fellow seniors.

She found out about it through the office at her apartment building.

Her daughter helped sign her up and the rest was history.

"Next thing I knew—they were calling me—the police—and I have them on speed dial," Birch said.

She's one of a handful of seniors currently enrolled in the free program that the city recently re-introduced on their social media channels.

The city is now working to get the word out.

It's vital in the summer heat and bone chilling winters—when many seniors are struggling to get out and get comfortable.

"Cost effective. A lot of seniors are on a budget. This makes nothing but sense. We'd love to see more take advantage of it—especially with inclement weather," Steve Scharschmidt, Parma Heights Safety Director, said.

The process is simple.

The senior or shut-in selects the same designated time each day to receive a call.

The dispatcher then calls and asks "Are you ok?"

In Parma Heights—dispatchers handle the calls.

Birch says she's built a sense of familiarity and friendship with them.

"They'll say have you done anything fun today? And I say yes! I went over to the center today," Birch said.

"If they're not—they don't answer—we're gonna send officers. And we're gonna do a welfare check to make sure they're ok—that they're not in some type of medical distress," Scharschmidt said.

Parma Heights Police Chief Tanya Czack has personal ties to the program—which started all the way back in late 1998 thanks to a grant for community policing.

"My sister was a dispatcher and she was actually in charge of the program. My sister Michelle Hudak. And she worked really hard to make certain this program was up and running and all of the flaws were taken care of," Czack said.

She still has this paperwork highlighting the saves her sister made back in the day and uses it as a constant reminder in the department.

"It's an important program because I think a lot of people become secluded, and then they don't feel they have a tie to the community," Czack said.

Parma Heights Mayor Marie Gallo says it's truly a vital asset.

"Not only does it make our residents feel safe, but it also establishes a rapport with our law enforcement agencies," Gallo said.

For seniors like Birch, it also gives them something to look forward to, and she says there's nothing better than hearing those three words.

"They call me religiously every night, and I love it. I love it," Birch said.

Multiple city's across Northeast Ohio offer the Are You Ok? service.

In Parma Heights—you can sign up by contacting the police department, by filling out a form online or in-person at the Parma Heights Senior Center.

For more information, click here.

City officials stress it's a safe guard and not meant to cause panic.

If the senior doesn't answer, the dispatcher will call back in 30 minutes.

If you don't answer that time—they will contact family or a loved one.

If the loved one can't reach the senior, then a welfare check is completed.

Czack says there's a psychological element to the program as well.

She's previously saved residents who have fallen or injured themselves.

In one instance, the senior knew that someone would come check on them at their designated time.

Despite their injury, it gave them the willpower to hold on and push through until help arrived.

